Gallup Police, McKinley County Sheriff and New Mexico State Police join in a memorial procession for Gallup Police Detective Donald Howard Ret. down Historic Highway 66 in Gallup Friday. Howard died Dec. 18 after a battle with brain cancer. Howard received a final call over the Metro police band during funeral services. “Detective Howard, your brothers and sisters will take it from here. Godspeed Howie”.

Adron Gardner/Independent