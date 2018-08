Navajo Nation presidential candidate Jonathan Nez and his wife Phefelia Herbert-Nez, right, walk with their supporters into the Window Rock Sports Complex Tuesday in Window Rock, Arizona. Nez, the current Navajo Nation vice president, won by a large margin in the primary elections. The field will now be between former President Joe Shirley Jr. and Nez, two seasoned politicians who will face off in the upcoming general elections in November.

Brandon N. Sanchez/Independent