A shoe lays near the roadway on Interstate Highway 40 Thursday. A semitrailer traveling east crossed over into the westbound lane, resulting in a head-on collision with a Greyhound bus traveling to Los Angeles, California. The incident occurred at mile marker 50 Thursday afternoon. The accident killed seven people Thursday, according to New Mexico State Police. One person died Friday, bringing the death toll to eight, the Associated Press reported.

Brandon N. Sanchez/Independent