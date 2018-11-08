Nez/Lizer voters listen and cheer as the results come in during the Navajo Nation presidential election Tuesday in Window Rock, Arizona. Jonathan Nez was elected by nearly a 2-1 margin over former President Joe Shirley Jr.
Brandon N. Sanchez/Independent
Thursday, November 8th, 2018
Nez elected Navajo Nation president
