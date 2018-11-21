David Tom, left, a teacher at To’hajiilee Community School and Isaac Nelson, 14, a student at To’hajiilee Community School, pull a turkey out of the ground to check its temperature to check if it’s ready Tuesday in To’hajiilee. More than 30 turkeys were cooked in the ground during the annual Turkey in the Hole celebration at To’hajiilee Community School.
Alma E. Hernandez/Independent
Wednesday, November 21st, 2018
Turkey in the Hole
