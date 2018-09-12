A guide to unusual places to visit in Indian Country



Read about the daylong excursions our reporters experience right here in the four corners region. This photo was taken near Navajo, New Mexico.





This photo was taken in Oak Creek Canyon, Arizona.

In plain sight

You’ve heard of the Shiprock and perhaps been told of Chinle’s Canyon de Chelly. Maybe you’ve stopped at the Hubbell Trading Post in Ganado and camped in McGaffey. But have you heard of Betatakin? The Hillso bike trail? Have you seen the ruins at Pueblo Pintado or fished at Lake Acomita? Some of the best places you’ve never heard of are hiding in plain sight or maybe you were just afraid to step off the beaten path. The Gallup Independent produces Off the Beaten Path to document places around the four corners area within a day’s drive of Gallup. These are places in the vast Navajo Nation, Hopi, Zuni and Laguna Pueblos and throughout McKinley and Cibola counties.

Start here

Click on a map marker above and read a story or to browse the issues in full. New issues of Off the Beaten Path are released yearly or bi-yearly. There’s plenty to discover and a lot to see in the four corners area. Find a new weekend adventure in less than a day’s drive from Gallup.